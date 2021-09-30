wrestling / News

Keith Lee Says Despite New Nickname, He’s Still Limitless

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee Bearcat

Keith Lee may be a Bearcat now, but he says he’s still Limitless as well. As noted, Lee made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw under the name of Keith “Bearcat” Lee. Lee, who won a squash match in his return against Akira Tozawa, took to Twitter today to note that his old “Limitless” nickname still also applies.

Lee wrote:

“#BaskInMyGlory … No matter the task asked of me … #iAmStillLimitless”

