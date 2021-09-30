wrestling / News
Keith Lee Says Despite New Nickname, He’s Still Limitless
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
Keith Lee may be a Bearcat now, but he says he’s still Limitless as well. As noted, Lee made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw under the name of Keith “Bearcat” Lee. Lee, who won a squash match in his return against Akira Tozawa, took to Twitter today to note that his old “Limitless” nickname still also applies.
Lee wrote:
“#BaskInMyGlory … No matter the task asked of me … #iAmStillLimitless”
#BaskInMyGlory … No matter the task asked of me … #iAmStillLimitless pic.twitter.com/JEo0wFDdjL
— Insidious Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite, Match Finishing In a Draw
- Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 31 – Night Six (Block B) 09.29.2021 Review
- Adam Cole on His Conversation With Vince McMahon Prior To Leaving WWE, Company’s Ideas For His Main Roster Call-Up
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion