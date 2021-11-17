wrestling / News
Keith Lee Says Goodbye to Singlet Attire Worn in WWE
– Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee shared a tweet today, looking at the final moments of his WWE career. On the Oct. 25 edition of Raw, Lee defeated Cedric Alexander and later faced off with Alexander’s tag partner, Shelton Benjamin. Lee also bid goodbye to his WWE ring attire.
In the caption of his Twitter post, Lee wrote, “Final moments…RIP to that singlet. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds.” The singlet was added to Keith Lee’s ring attire after he joined the main WWE roster.
Keith Lee was released by WWE earlier this month due to “budget cuts.” You can view Lee’s tweet below:
Final moments….RIP to that singlet. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/hsJNDoQNGs
— Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Know What CM Punk & Bryan Danielson Have Contributed to AEW
- R-Truth Discusses What His Relationship Is Like With Vince McMahon
- Note On AEW Full Gear Match Finish Not Going As Planned, Backstage Frustration With One Talent
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series