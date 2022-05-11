Keith Lee Says He Would Have a Match in ROH Under the Right Circumstances

– During a recent interview with The Ringer’s MackMania, AEW star Keith Lee spoke about potentially wrestling in the new ROH and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Keith Lee on possibly working for ROH: “Considering that I have just recently joined AEW, I’m pretty committed to trying to raise the bar there, in a multitude of ways. Something about more marketing or an interest in growing the name itself is kind of my goal and purpose right now. Ring of Honor is something that I haven’t seen since 2017. I’d be willing to have a match there under the right circumstances.”

On who he’d want to face in ROH: “There are quite a few (names) that are interesting, like Mr. Samoa Joe. He’s a circumstance where I would consider him to be a bit of a mentor, especially from the business side of things, taught me a lot. For all intents and purposes, he’s the reason that I ever took a chance going to the east coast. If it was not for his advice, him and Brian Cage, I never would have gone to the east coast. I never would have had that match with (Donovan) Dijak that kind of changed the trajectory of my career as a whole. I could have been just another dude stuck in Texas doing random stuff. There’s something special about those three letters, especially when you come from it and it’s helped build who you are. I’d be open to fighting there.”