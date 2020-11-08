Keith Lee Says His Transition to Raw Felt Natural, on the Magnitude of Facing Off With Randy Orton

– Sportsnet recently interviewed WWE Superstar Keith Lee, who discussed his move to Raw and more. Below are some highlights (h/t WrestlingInc.com) and a video of the interview.

On getting to confront Randy Orton after moving to Raw: “The magnitude was astronomical from NXT to walking into RAW and stepping into Randy Orton’s space. I don’t know many people that have done that. It was a very large transition, especially those first few weeks of fighting him and trying to work to a pay-per-view, and the triple threat for a number one contenders thing with the world title – it was a lot, to say the least. A big transition.”

Keith Lee on the biggest differences between Raw and NXT: “I think that things can change so very quickly. I also think that’s just part of being in wrestling as a whole, so that’s not a huge difference. But the biggest difference is just getting to know people that I’ve either never wrestled or never met, and just getting used to how things are and the way things work at RAW… At the end of the day, I was actually very fortunate because I had several friends on RAW, so I wasn’t unsure or uncomfortable. I’m a fairly confident guy anyway, so when it comes to the transition, it felt very natural.”

On being grateful for his matchups on Raw: “Fighting with Orton, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and those guys was unexpected, but I’m really grateful for it because it allowed me to test myself. I’ve held my own, too, which is a statement in and of itself. The goal is to get through Survivor Series and take care of business with Braun. I’m not done with him. Then we’ll try to make that transition back into the championship picture.”

Keith Lee on his Survivor Series debut last year with Team NXT: “I say that was maybe one of the more intense moments of my career. Considering that you had 15 guys out there from three different brands, you can never gloss over the fact that I was one of the last two in there in the battle. That’s huge; it’s enormous. Even though I didn’t win, I made a statement and made some waves, and I think that’s something that’s contributed to everything that I’m trying to accomplish as far as making an impact in this supposed glass ceiling that I have, which I have every intention of shattering.”