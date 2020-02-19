Keith Lee Says Roman Reigns Wants A Singles Match With Him

During an appearance on WWE Backstage last night, Keith Lee spoke about his showdown with Roman Reigns at the 2019 Survivor Series and revealed that Reigns wants a singles match with him.

He said: “That day was obviously just as intense. A day where, I didn’t know what was going on and I ended up being one of the last three in the main event match. Quite the squabble with Roman Reigns, the first person to kick out of the Spirit Bomb for crying out loud, and then he speared me out of my boots and onto my neck. After that, that moment right there, set a tone for me. He done told me, straight up, ‘I want a one-on-one match with you.’ I’d be honored.”