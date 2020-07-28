wrestling / News
Keith Lee Segment, New Match Announced For NXT
Keith Lee will address Karrion Kross’ recent actions on this week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced on Twitter on Monday evening that Lee will appear to address Kross’ attack of Dominik Dijakovic that took place on last week’s episode.
Also announced by Regal was a match between Mercedes Martinez and Shotzi Blackheart, playing up the feud between Blackheart and the Robert Stone Brand.
You can see the announcement as well as comments by Martinez and Blackheart below. NXT takes place on Wednesday and airs on USA Network.
With #WWERaw in less than hour, here is a short preview for #WWENXT THIS Wednesday on @USA_Network: @ShotziWWE v @RealMMartinez#NXTChampion @RealKeithLee will respond to the actions of @WWEKarrionKross#TripleThreat match between Timothy Thatcher, @FinnBalor, & @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/sc1o2AsRQe
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 27, 2020
Putting on my big boy pants for this one! Welcome to the BALLPIT Mercedes! @WWENXT https://t.co/2x1OF45QLS
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) July 27, 2020
DESTROYING @ShotziWWE is just the beginning.
Big things are planned for the PRESENT to secure my FUTURE.
Statements are made by DELIVERING on the words that I speak. https://t.co/ZPupgkolcp
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) July 27, 2020