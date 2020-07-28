wrestling / News

Keith Lee Segment, New Match Announced For NXT

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee will address Karrion Kross’ recent actions on this week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced on Twitter on Monday evening that Lee will appear to address Kross’ attack of Dominik Dijakovic that took place on last week’s episode.

Also announced by Regal was a match between Mercedes Martinez and Shotzi Blackheart, playing up the feud between Blackheart and the Robert Stone Brand.

You can see the announcement as well as comments by Martinez and Blackheart below. NXT takes place on Wednesday and airs on USA Network.

