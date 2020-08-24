wrestling / News
Keith Lee Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Raw
Keith Lee is headed to Raw for tomorrow night’s episode. WWE announced during Summerslam that Lee, who lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover XXX, will be appearing on Monday night’s show. It’s not yet clear if this is a permanent brand move for Lee or a one-off appearance, though Triple H did hype it as the beginning of “The Limitless Era” of Raw.
Also announced for the show is a Kevin Owens Show segment, with Aleister Black set to be Owens’ guest. Owens announced the news while doing commentary for the Raw Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam.
Raw airs tomorrow night from ThunderDome in the Amway Center on USA Network.
Let the #Limitless era of #WWERaw begin… Congratulations @RealKeithLee!#WeAreNXT https://t.co/cWrpgpTjIn
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2020
He's knockin' on your door, @WWEAleister…@FightOwensFight is inviting Aleister Black to join him on #TheKOShow TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/1VHmBGx9bV
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on Cody’s Status After Dark Order Attack Set For This Week’s Dynamite
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Shawn Michaels Overselling In SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan, Hulk & Shawn Working Themselves Into Shoot
- WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally