Keith Lee Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Raw

Keith Lee is headed to Raw for tomorrow night’s episode. WWE announced during Summerslam that Lee, who lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover XXX, will be appearing on Monday night’s show. It’s not yet clear if this is a permanent brand move for Lee or a one-off appearance, though Triple H did hype it as the beginning of “The Limitless Era” of Raw.

Also announced for the show is a Kevin Owens Show segment, with Aleister Black set to be Owens’ guest. Owens announced the news while doing commentary for the Raw Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam.

Raw airs tomorrow night from ThunderDome in the Amway Center on USA Network.