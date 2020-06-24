Keith Lee Shares His Own #SpeakingOut Story, Says Anyone Can Be a Victim

Keith Lee has joined the chorus of voices speaking out against sexual abuse in the wrestling industry, sharing his own story. The NXT North American Champion posted to Twitter to note that he is joining the #SpeakingOut movement with his own story to let people know that they are not alone.

Lee said that when he was living in Texas in 2016 or 2017, he went to Dallas and visited an old bar that he used to frequent. He hadn’t been there for a while but he eventually got comfortable and a woman came to sit with him and they talked for a long while, with him not realizing she was interested until she told him straight out. He declined, as he was involved at the time, and she remained pleasant but continued to make passes at her. He said he “politely declined and explained I enjoyed the company, but that chat could not continue,” then offered to buy her a drink as an apology but she said she’d buy him one. He ent to the bathroom and returned to fresh drinks, only for things to eventually get “extremely fuzzy” after which he woke up naked in a hotel room.

He concludes, “To this day…. I know not what happened. I have tried to forget about it ever since…. But I tell this story, so people understand. Anyone can be a victim. ANYONE. It is why I randomly stopped drinking. And why it remains such a rarity to this day.”