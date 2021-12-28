Keith Lee Shoots Down Idea of WWE Return: ‘They’ve Made Enough Money Off Me Since I’ve Been Gone’

Keith Lee doesn’t want fans to keep hoping he’ll be back on WWE TV any time soon, noting that it’s not a likely thing to occur. Lee responded to a fan who posted to Twitter on Christmas Day saying that he “in hopes to see you on there again,” saying that’s probably not going to happen.

Lee wrote:

”You should probably stop that then. They’ve made enough money off my name since I’ve been gone lol.”

The comment quickly went viral and has garnered a lot of both support and criticism. Lee responded to one fan who called him out for “tweeting old photos of your time there” by saying:

”My purpose for sharing them, very likely, does not align with your reasoning. And that is fine. You may interpret them in whatever way suits your fancy. Enjoy yourself.”

Lee remains on a WWE no-compete clause until February 2nd.

