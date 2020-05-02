Keith Lee on the Lack of a Crowd in Wrestling Creating a Void, Reveals His Favorite Anime

– Gamespot.com recently spoke to Keith Lee earlier this week ahead of his North American title defense on NXT against Damian Priest. Below are some highlights.

Keith Lee on facing Priest in a singles match: “I think that one-on-ones are oftentimes easier matches because you can focus on one opponent. But as we’ve seen, he was a crafty guy, so there is still danger with him.”

Lee on not having a live crowd for events: “[This is] something that I’ve actually talked about with so many of my other athletic friends and associates–just there’s a bit of a void when it comes to not having the crowd for that initial level of adrenaline. So not having them there takes away a little bit of electricity. It makes it slightly difficult and a little different experience. So there’s that lack of adrenaline. Things often hurt even more than usual because I don’t have such a wide array of people kind of uplifting me. I tried to explain to fans how much they mean to me, but I don’t know if it gets across.”

Keith Lee on his favorite anime: “Major anime for me are One Piece, Black Clover, My Hero Academia–which just ended a bit ago–and there is one that I just finished called Vinland Saga, and those are kind of like my main anime that I watch at home.”

Lee on why Luffy in One Piece resonates for him: “A lot of anime that I watch often lines up with my own beliefs in life as far as meeting difficult obstacles and then growing from them and overcoming them. And so that’s kind of the main formal story that fits for me and I enjoyed that.”