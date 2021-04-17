Keith Lee Speaks on Missing the Fans, Says He ‘Will Fight Like No Other to Return’

– WWE Superstar Keith Lee has recently been MIA from WWE programming. However, he did pop up on social media and wrote about how much he misses the fans on Twitter. You can read his tweet and message below.

Keith Lee commented, “I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment…whether in DMs, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return…and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover.”

As noted, Lee was pulled from TV for medical reasons. He’s reportedly been actively working to get cleared to return.