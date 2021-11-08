Keith Lee Issues Statement On His Future After WWE Release: ‘I Am Capable Of So Much More’

Keith Lee was among many WWE talents who were released last week, and the former NXT Champion has since issued a statement on being let go by the company.

Lee, who is celebrating a birthday, took to Twitter on Monday to discuss his release, stating that he’s looking to the future and that he’s “capable of so much more” moving forward.

“Greetings and salutations. This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but is is one I am most grateful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is a positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses. I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities….I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems Limitless,” Lee wrote.

Lee signed with WWE back in 2018.