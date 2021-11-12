wrestling / News
Keith Lee Thanks Fan For Support, Says ‘Patience Is Key’ Right Now
Keith Lee is appreciative of his fans’ support and told one fan that “patience is key” right now regarding his next steps. Lee, who was among those released by the company last week, responded to a fan who was upset with his treatment by WWE and wanted to know how best to support him from here.
Lee wrote:
Right now, I think patience is key. Time is a friend right now. And I intend to make the most of it.
I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about.
At such a time… well… time will tell I suppose.”
— Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 12, 2021
