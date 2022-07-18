Keith Lee Tweets ‘Life Is Not Always Fair’

Keith Lee took to Twitter today to share a message about how life is not always fair.

“Life is not always fair. Life is not always friendly. There will be times you will need to grit your teeth and walk through the waves. There will be times you must fight back. Let us do what we must. Forward march!”

Lee has had his fair share of struggles recently. He revealed last week that his close friend, Lasellus King, is battling stage 4 colon cancer. He also missed several months from WWE last year due to heart inflammation caused by COVID-19, only to be released by WWE a few months after returning.

Lee and Swerve Strickland are fresh off their AEW World Tag Team Titles win over The Young Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite last week.