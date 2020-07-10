Keith Lee Discusses Getting Advice from Undertaker, Possible RAW or Smackdown Call Up, Going From RAW Extra to NXT Champion

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Keith Lee discussed going from being an extra on RAW back in 2009 to being NXT Champion, getting advice early in his career from The Undertaker, and possibly being called up to RAW or Smackdown. Highlights are below.

On going from being an extra on RAW that Triple H beat up in 2009 to being NXT Dual Champion: “It always tickles me so much to look back and be like, ‘Man, that guy was beating me up a little bit over a decade ago!’ Now I’m sitting here getting the finger-point photo and getting a double serving of it. It’s something real special. It’s one of those things you have to cherish.”

On getting advice from The Undertaker: “Even before I made it to WWE, and he doesn’t remember it, but he gave me a bit of knowledge only a few years into this sport and then he gave me more recently. I cherish these things and try to show them. Not only do I listen, I apply what they say. I want these guys to know, in case we never get to hang out again or whatever it may be, that I will do my best to uphold and uplift them with everything that I do in this spot.”

On possibly being called up to RAW or Smackdown: “I very much believe in making the most of my present, but I’m also a very strategic human being. For me, it isn’t just about my present. I’m also looking into the future and try to think of the ways I can facilitate more competition and try to capitalize on my own wins and my own accolades and make everything mean as much as it possibly can, because when you make what you do mean something, those moments mean so much more.”