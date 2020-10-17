Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman Added To Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced a rematch between Braun Strowman and Keith Lee has been added to the special ‘season premiere’ episode of RAW on Monday.

Keith Lee to clash with Braun Strowman

The season premiere of Monday Night Raw will feature a clash between two of the red brand’s titans, as Keith Lee goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman.

The last time these two competitors locked horns was in an Exhibition Match two weeks ago, which turned into a demolition derby that left the WWE ThunderDome in pieces. What will happen when these two mammoth Superstars collide again?“