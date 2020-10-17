wrestling / News
Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman Added To Monday’s RAW
October 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a rematch between Braun Strowman and Keith Lee has been added to the special ‘season premiere’ episode of RAW on Monday.
Keith Lee to clash with Braun Strowman
The season premiere of Monday Night Raw will feature a clash between two of the red brand’s titans, as Keith Lee goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman.
The last time these two competitors locked horns was in an Exhibition Match two weeks ago, which turned into a demolition derby that left the WWE ThunderDome in pieces. What will happen when these two mammoth Superstars collide again?“
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls The McMahon Family Firing Him On RAW In 2005, Vince McMahon’s “Personal Animosity” Towards Him
- Eric Bischoff On Cain Velasquez’s Angle With Brock Lesnar On First SmackDown On FOX, Why He Wasn’t Surprised WWE Released Velasquez
- Exclusive: The Young Bucks Reflect on AEW’s First Year, Dealing With The Pandemic & Performing Without Fans
- Nick Jackson Hints At Larger Focus On Kenny Omega and Darby Allin in Year 2 of AEW Dynamite