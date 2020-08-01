Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes Announced for Next Week’s NXT

– It appears Cameron Grimes will be looking for some payback against the NXT World champion. WWE.com has announced that Keith Lee will face Cameron Grimes in a one-on-one match for next week’s episode of NXT on Wednesday, August 5. You can read the full announcement below:

Keith Lee to face Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes had big plans for the most recent episode of NXT. He wanted to take out NXT Champion Keith Lee and end the month of July with the title around his waist.

Instead, Lee sent Grimes to the moon with a devastating Spirit Bomb.

Grimes suffered a jaw contusion as a result and went off in a WWE Network exclusive. Grimes called Lee a “coward” and promised to teach the champion a lesson about respect.

Will Grimes be successful? Find out when he faces Lee in a one-on-one match this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.