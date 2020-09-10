wrestling / News
Keith Lee Wants to Have Josiah Williams Do A New Theme For Him
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
Keith Lee is excited to have Josiah Williams back on WWE television…and wants the returning NXT star to do a new theme for him. As previously reported, Williams made his return on Tuesday night’s episaode of NXT after being part of the April pandemic-related releases and Lee, who recently made the jump from NXT to Raw, posted to Twitter to welcome Wiliams back.
He also asked Williams to tell “them” to let him make her theme song.
Welcome back brudda. This makes me happy.
…
….
…..
……
…….
……..
………
……….
Now tell them to let you make me a new theme. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/rVLFkanUhJ
— Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Man Who Trespassed at WWE Performance Center Sends Letter to WWE Lawyer While in Jail
- Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon ‘Couldn’t Have Been Cooler’ About Marijuana Arrest From 2006
- Mercedes Martinez No Longer Part Of the Robert Stone Brand, Stone Files Restraining Order
- Ken Anderson Reveals Vince McMahon Told Him That ‘Funny Doesn’t Draw Money’