Keith Lee Wishes Adam Cole ‘Safe Travels’ After Move to AEW
– Earlier this weekend, WWE Superstar Keith Lee shared a message on Twitter directed at new AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at All Out, following Cole finishing up his time in WWE NXT.
Keith Lee wrote on Twitter to Cole, “Safe travels brudda. Do all the things…But also stop being a meanie head. See you around. #BayBay.” Previously, Lee and Cole had an intense onscreen rivalry in NXT, culminating in a Winner Takes All title match at NXT Great American Bash 2020, where Lee beat Cole to capture the NXT World Championship.
You can check out Keith Lee’s tweet directed at Adam Cole below:
Safe travels brudda. Do all the things. …But also stop being a meanie head. See you around. #BayBay pic.twitter.com/kFYjZcGNSA
— Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 11, 2021
