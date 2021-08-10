wrestling / News

Keith Lee Works Dark Match Before Raw (Pics)

August 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE Raw

– While Keith Lee did not appear on last night’s WWE Raw TV broadcast, he did make a live appearance before the show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Based on fan tweets and photos from the event posted on Twitter, Keith Lee faced Chico Adams and won a dominant squash victory. You can check out some live photos from the match that were posted on Twitter below.

After the match, Chico Adams posted on his personal Twitter, “Thank you, @WWE. #Blessed” You can also see his message below.

Lee did appear on last week’s Raw, beating NXT World champion Karrion Kross in a singles match.

