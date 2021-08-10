wrestling / News
Keith Lee Works Dark Match Before Raw (Pics)
– While Keith Lee did not appear on last night’s WWE Raw TV broadcast, he did make a live appearance before the show at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Based on fan tweets and photos from the event posted on Twitter, Keith Lee faced Chico Adams and won a dominant squash victory. You can check out some live photos from the match that were posted on Twitter below.
After the match, Chico Adams posted on his personal Twitter, “Thank you, @WWE. #Blessed” You can also see his message below.
Lee did appear on last week’s Raw, beating NXT World champion Karrion Kross in a singles match.
Scoop #1: Keith Lee vs Chico Adams pic.twitter.com/OJcBFTG4mk
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 9, 2021
Keith Lee dark match and he wins in a squash #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/v9M9dji8CU
— Powerbomb Productions (@PowerbombPROD) August 9, 2021
Welcome to #RAW @AmwayCenter . Your opening dark match was a squash win for Keith Lee, quicker than a hiccup pic.twitter.com/zqJjmptH7X
— Jay Reddick (@runninjay) August 9, 2021
Congratulations to @WrestlingAtomic star @TheChicoAdams for his appearance at @WWE tonight in #Orlando to wrestle Keith Lee. #WWERaw #WWE #ChicoAdams pic.twitter.com/fnmTjPUcDX
— ARW (@WrestlingAtomic) August 9, 2021
Thank you, @WWE. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/QvuVYsDq8h
— Chico Adams (@TheChicoAdams) August 10, 2021
