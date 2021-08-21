wrestling / News
Keith Lee Works Dark Match Before WWE Smackdown
Keith Lee worked one of the dark matches before this week’s WWE Smackdown. Wrestling Inc reports that the following matches took place:
* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory
Austin Theroy vs Ridge Holland, Keith Lee vs local talent. #Smackdown dark match. #WWEPhoenix pic.twitter.com/rZIp6nmPeq
— AB Normal 🐈 🇨🇦🏳️🌈🍟😈 (@kat_woman13) August 20, 2021
* Keith Lee beat local talent “Awesome” Andy Palafox. Lee worked as a heel.
Exclusive footage: Keith Lee beats a local talent before #Smackdown goes on air.@Fightful @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/ntNmPKQVph
— Ahmed (@rainmakerxahmed) August 21, 2021
