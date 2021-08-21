wrestling / News

Keith Lee Works Dark Match Before WWE Smackdown

August 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee WWE Raw

Keith Lee worked one of the dark matches before this week’s WWE Smackdown. Wrestling Inc reports that the following matches took place:

* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory

* Keith Lee beat local talent “Awesome” Andy Palafox. Lee worked as a heel.

