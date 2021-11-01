Keith Lee On Thinking He Could Have Spent More Time In WWE NXT Before Main Roster Call-Up, Triple H Trying To Keep Him

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee discussed thinking he could have spent more time in WWE NXT, how working with Randy Orton helped him, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Keith Lee on thinking he could have spent more time in NXT and Triple H trying to keep him on the brand: “It was kind of like, the match was coming up with Kross and just in passing. It was casual like, ‘Once this is done, you’re going to one of these two places. We don’t know yet.’ It was like, ‘Alright. Let’s make the most of this and try to have some fun on the way out and cut loose a little bit. I definitely could have spent more time there, without a doubt, without question. Let’s be honest, I had not long won the NXT Championship and what, maybe six weeks of time before it was ‘gotta go.’ The reality was, as I understand, the main roster had been wanting to bring me up for a while and it was Triple H trying to keep me for as long as he could. Time was running out and some things are out of our hands. For me, personally, I’m always looking for another challenge so, going to the main roster, it’s like, okay, now I get to see where I really stand because I was concerned I have everything I need. I don’t think a random no-name guy steps up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series and has the crowd firmly on his side without having something. In my personal opinion, I have everything. Everything I need, I have it, and it’s at my disposal. I don’t think that happens. I don’t think the situation at the Royal Rumble with me and Brock happens. I don’t think you hear 42,000 people going nuts for a guy that has nothing, right? The one thing that matters, as far as I’m concerned is that it doesn’t matter what Keith Lee is or who Keith Lee is. What matters is Keith Lee’s connection with the people. No matter what happens, anywhere, anytime, those people are going to have something to say, and I’ll forever be grateful for it.”

On how working with Randy Orton helped him: “I don’t know many people that get to walk into the main roster and immediately work with Randy Orton, but that was something where I feel like, ‘I’m good for the rest of my career.’ Randy is someone that has kind of become a mentor, if you will, and someone that leads the way in a great fashion. The moment he told me that I’m really good at this thing, I didn’t care what anybody else thought anymore. He’s not a person that will compliment you on your abilities if he doesn’t mean it. To get his approval is something like, ‘I’m good’ because now I know I’m everything I say I am and I’m good with that. However everything else goes, it’s fine….I agree with that consensus that he is one of the greatest storytellers, honestly, in a long time. The guy gets it and I relate to him on many levels about that and how this art is done…..that’s one thing I applaud him for, regardless of what’s going on, he finds a way to be different. That’s something that I value as a lesson that I’ve gained from others in the past and how important it is to be unique. How do you stand out without being different? He will always find a way to stand out.”

