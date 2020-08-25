wrestling / News
Keith Lee Makes WWE Raw Debut, Challenges Randy Orton (Pics, Video)
Keith Lee made his debut on tonight’s Raw and challenged Randy Orton to a match right out of the gate. Lee made his debut while Orton was in the ring discussing his loss to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. While Orton was calling himself the greatest wrestler ever, Lee came out to interrupt. He proceeded to introduce himself and say he wants a match with Orton.
Orton declined for the moment, saying “Maybe later.” After a break, WWE did confirm that the match will take place tonight. You can see pics and video from the segment below.
