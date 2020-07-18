Keke Palmer Says She Wants To Play Naomi In a Movie

It was reported yesterday that fans rallied around Naomi after last night’s episode of Smackdown, with the hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter trending on Twitter. Big Swole, Lio Rush and others supported her and then She replied to thank everyone who believed in her.

Now, actress and singer Keke Palmer said that she wanted to play her in a movie, which Xavier Woods loves the idea of.

She wrote: “Naomi, let me play u in a movie. She went tf OFF.”

Woods added: “I fully support a movie where you play Naomi, if there’s anything in there with New Day all I ask is that @DaveedDiggs plays the taller version of me?”

Naomi replied: “I would approve…love you Keke now that’s the real gag.”

