– Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair was featured on today’s edition of WWE Speed. Jordan beat Sinclair to advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for the WWE Speed Women’s Title. Next up, Maxxine Dupri faces Ivy Nile in the next tournament round matchup on Wednesday, May 14.

