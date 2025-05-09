wrestling / News

Kelani Jordan Advances in No. 1 Contender’s Tournament on Today’s WWE Speed

May 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair was featured on today’s edition of WWE Speed. Jordan beat Sinclair to advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for the WWE Speed Women’s Title. Next up, Maxxine Dupri faces Ivy Nile in the next tournament round matchup on Wednesday, May 14.

