Kelani Jordan Advances in No. 1 Contender’s Tournament on Today’s WWE Speed
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair was featured on today’s edition of WWE Speed. Jordan beat Sinclair to advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament for the WWE Speed Women’s Title. Next up, Maxxine Dupri faces Ivy Nile in the next tournament round matchup on Wednesday, May 14.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
The road to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship kicks off as @kelani_wwe takes on @WrenSinclairWWE. Find out who advances in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! 💪 pic.twitter.com/5ZnV42OF38
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2025
.@kelani_wwe is feeling confident as she moves one step closer to the #WWESpeed Women’s Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EgvaiZQa28
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2025