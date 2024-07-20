– During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan discussed the growth of the NXT brand. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kelani Jordan on NXT’s growth: “NXT has grown tremendously. I think it’s super cool to see a lot of people first starting wrestling from scratch, and just how fast we’re picking it up, and just being able to perform in front, like you said, 10,000 people. For me, specifically, I’ve only been…I made my NXT debut about a year ago. So I think it’s just crazy to see how fast we progress at the PC. And that just goes to show how well we’re being trained.”

On becoming the first NXT Women’s North American champion: “It means everything. I think words don’t, can’t fully describe it. It’s kind of…still feels like a dream to me, because in my past in gymnastics, I’ve won championships, but I’ve never been the first. And this is something that no one can take away from me. And I get to create the importance of the first ever title. And that speaks for itself.”