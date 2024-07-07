Kelani Jordan Defends Women’s North American Title At NXT Heatwave

Kelani Jordan was able to make her first Women’s NXT North American Title defense on a PPV on Sunday, beating Sol Ruca at NXT Heatwave. Jordan defeated Ruca in a back and forth match to retain the title during Sunday’s PPV, and you can see highlights below.

Jordan is the inaugural champion and has reigned for 28 days, having won the match in a six-woman ladder match at NXT Battleground. You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.