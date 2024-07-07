wrestling / News
Kelani Jordan Defends Women’s North American Title At NXT Heatwave
Kelani Jordan was able to make her first Women’s NXT North American Title defense on a PPV on Sunday, beating Sol Ruca at NXT Heatwave. Jordan defeated Ruca in a back and forth match to retain the title during Sunday’s PPV, and you can see highlights below.
Jordan is the inaugural champion and has reigned for 28 days, having won the match in a six-woman ladder match at NXT Battleground. You can see our live coverage of NXT Heatwave here.
The #WWENXT Women's North American Title is on the line RIGHT NOW!#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/v4APwM49aT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 7, 2024
.@SolRucaWWE and @kelani_wwe are on the same wavelength right now 👀#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/BPOfSteb9p
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
.@SolRucaWWE is FLYING around the ring 😳#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/8q5HAi9sBh
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024
Nobody does it like @kelani_wwe! 😮💨#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/1KlD0yqNTw
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024