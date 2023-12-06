Kelani Jordan Says Her First Six Months in WWE Have Been Rewarding

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Kelani Jordan spoke about her first six months in WWE, which she described as ‘rewarding’. She will be part of the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline on Saturday.

She said: “It’s so rewarding. It’s amazing because like you said, about six to seven months ago, I had my first debut match on Level Up. Now to see how far I’ve come to be on a major PLE in the Iron Survivor challenge, the second one over, it’s so rewarding. I’m so happy because I never would’ve thought — So, I’m like, well if I can do this in six months, imagine the next six months how far I’ll be.“