Kelani Jordan Says She’d Love To Have a “Best Of’ Series With Sol Ruca

Kelani Jordan says that she would love to have a Best of Five (or Seven) series of matches against Sol Ruca. Jordan has previously defended her NXT Women’s North American Champion against Ruca and told MuscleManMalcolm that she would love to have a series with Ruca similar to the one that Andrade is having with Carmelo Hayes.

“I would love to have a best of seven or five, whatever, with Sol,” Jordan said (per Fightful). “I think because of Heatwave, it was like one of my favorite matches. So then I would say her.”

She continued, “Then, for just in general, I would love to have maybe a tie between Bianca and Naomi and Charlotte. I can’t pick. I love them.”

Jordan most recently defended her title against Wren Sinclair on last week’s episode of NXT.