Kelani Jordan Loves the TNA & WWE NXT Crossover

– During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan discussed the WWE NXT/TNA crossover and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On wrestlers she likes to study: “On Youtube, I’ll go back and watch the Joshi wrestlers. I watch STARDOM to learn different styles. They’re a bit more intense, so I do that. I’ve seen TNA. I obviously watch our main roster shows.”

Her thoughts on the TNA and WWE NXT crossover: “I love the crossover. It brings more wrestlers and more people to work. Everyone here seems to be happy and loving it. When Joe Hendry was here, everyone was happy and excited to see him again.”