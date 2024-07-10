Kelani Jordan Weighs In On Learning To Sell, Says She’s Studied Shawn Michaels

Kelani Jordan says she’s studied from the master in terms of selling in the ring, namely Shawn Michaels. The inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, she was asked about her experiences with learning how to show emotion and sell during matches.

“It’s very difficult,” Jordan said (per Fightful). “I’m still learning how to do different levels of selling depending on who I am in the ring with. If it’s someone bigger, how to sell differently than if they are smaller or the same size.”

She continued, “Someone I really study selling on is Shawn Michaels. I feel like he’s the best seller. I do watch a lot of his matches. I watch a lot of his matches early on. Coach Smiley is the one, when I was very new, he was like, ‘Watch these matches. You’ll be ahead of the game.’ I studied Shawn Michaels, head to toe, watching selling specifically.”

Jordan had her first defense of her Women’s North American against Sol Ruca at NXT Heatwave.