Kelani Jordan Reacts To Qualifying For Iron Survivor Challenge On WWE NXT

Kelani Jordan is part of the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, and she hyped up the match after last night’s NXT. Jordan defeated Kiana James (with a distraction from Roxanne Perez coming into play) to qualify for the match last night, and she appeared in a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive after the show. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On qualifying for the match: “Oh my gosh, I’m excited, I’m thrilled, and I came into this match with a chip on my shoulder because we all know the Breakout Tournament didn’t turn out in my favor, but we all know who really broke out. So when I went into the ring today, I knew I had to give it my all. I knew I had to prove myself. Kiana, she’s smart, she’s powerful, but the better woman won today.”

On Perez’s involvement in the match: “Roxxy and Kiana have their own beef going on, and whether Roxxy interfered or not, I was gonna come out on top. Just like I came out on top today, I’m gonna come out on top at NXT Deadline and prove to everyone why Kelani Jordan is a force to be reckoned with.”