– During a recent interview with Muscle Memory, WWE NXT North American Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan discussed her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On winning the North American Women’s Championship: “It felt amazing [to win the NXT Women’s North American Championship]. I remember when I was sitting on top of the ladder. I was legitimately shaking. My hands were shaking and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ It felt so surreal, almost like an out-of-body experience, because I was looking around at the fans, and just being able to realize like ‘Oh, I just made history.’ I don’t know, it’s kind of hard to explain the moment because I was almost in a fever dream. I couldn’t fully take in what was happening because I was so in shock.”

Kelani Jordan on how her parents reacted: “My mom cries all the time, but my dad never cries. So when I saw my dad crying, I was like ‘Wow.’ It made me tear up even more because it not only showed that he was proud, but it also was crazy because we watched wrestling growing up.”

Jordan won the title earlier in June at WWE NXT Battleground 2024 in a Ladder Match to crown a new champion. Kelani Jordan was in action on last week’s WWE NXT TV. She teamed with Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a winning effort over Fatal Influence.