Kelani Jordan Reveals Her Path to Wrestling

– During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan discussed her path to wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kelani Jordan on her path to wrestling: “I have four brothers and I watched wrestling a lot when I was younger. I will say, when I got to about middle school, high school, I didn’t watch the product as much because I was so focused on getting a scholarship, trying to just pursue gymnastics and be the best that I can be at that. But now that I was able to get offered to go to the SummerSlam tryout in 2022 and be able to come down to the Performance Center, I went back … I’m going back and studying, doing the history classes, so that way I can make up for the time that I lost, and also to go back to learn about things that happened before I was even born.”

On still learning in the ring: “I’m still learning how to do different levels of selling depending on who I’m in the ring with. If it’s someone bigger, [I learn] how to sell differently than someone if they’re smaller or the same size as me.”