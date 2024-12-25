– Multiple new matchups became official for next week’s New Year’s Eve edition of WWE NXT on tonight’s broadcast. Kelani Jordan will face Lola Vice in a singles bout. Jordan targeted Cora Jade on tonight’s show, and Jordan and Vice confronted one another during a backstage segment on tonight’s CW broadcast (see below).

Also announced for next week, there will be a women’s tag team Triple Threat Match, featuring the teams of Gigi Dolin and Shotzi versus Katana Chance and Kayden Carter versus Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their NXT returns to set up the Triple Threat bout.

Next week’s edition of WWE NXT will air Tuesday, December 31 on The CW at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

* Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* NXT Awards