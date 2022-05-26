Kellie Morga on Her Recent WWE Release, What’s Next for Her

– Former WWE talent Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga, spoke to Table Talk on her WWE release. Morga was previously signed by WWE after attending their Las Vegas tryouts in 2021. However, she never made it to TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kellie Morga on her WWE release: “I was surprised with how I took it because when I first started, a few months in, there was a mass releasing of coaches and I think I took that a lot worse than I took my own release. I was shocked and just got into the mode of ‘okay, what do I need to do now?’ Not really a pity party, ‘what’s my next move?’ I was shocked at how I took it but happy at how I took it. I’m not going to get anything done by throwing a pity party for myself. I definitely learned a lot and I’m a lot better now than when I started.”

Morga on being in a weird position at the moment: “I’ve been trying to reach out to everyone. I’m in a weird position where, I’m from the Indies, but I was not in it that long, I had a couple of matches, so I don’t really have material to send out and I never debuted on NXT. I’m in a weird point where no one has seen me wrestle, so I need to get a little more experience before I start reaching out to bigger promotions.”