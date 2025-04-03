Kelly Kelly Says She Auditioned For Female Wrestler Role in Happy Gilmore 2

In an interview with Fastbreak (via Fightful), Kelly Kelly revealed that she auditioned for a female wrestler role in the upcoming comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2. Two wrestlers will appear in the film, as AEW’s MJF and WWE’s Becky Lynch are part of the cast. It arrives on Netflix on July 25.

Kelly said: “I have a manager. She still submits me for roles. I still go out and audition. I auditioned for Happy Gilmore [2] because they were looking for a female wrestler. Somebody else got it, but it’s fine. If the opportunity comes along and it’s in LA, I would love to do something, especially if it’s athletic.“