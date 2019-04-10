Kelly Kelly Dating Country Music Star

– The former Kelly Kelly is going country in her love life. Barbie Blank walked the red carpet with boyfriend Cole Swindell at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday night, as you can see below.

Blank has kept busy since she left WWE in 2012, appearing on E!’s reality series WAGs about the wives and girlfriends of sports stars. This was when she was married to NHL’s Sheldon Souray. The couple split in 2017 and was featured on the third season of the show. Blank also posted to Twitter to congratulate Swindell on his nomination for Song of the Year at the award show, for his track “Break Up in the End.”