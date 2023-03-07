– Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (aka Barbie Blank) appeared on the latest edition of GAW TV, and she discussed her pregnancy journey with husband Joe Koba. As noted, the former champion announced that she had suffered a miscarriage in August 2021. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kelly Kelly on undergoing IVF treatment: “It’s such a topic that’s not talked about, and I feel like so many women struggle with it”

On Carmella speaking publicly about her miscarriage: “Carmella came out and talked about her miscarriage, and I think it’s so good for women because it’s such a common thing. It’s like one in three women have a miscarriage in their life. It’s looked at like, ‘Oh, my god, this is frowned upon. I don’t want to look like something’s wrong with me.’ But I just think it’s so normal now, and it’s good to normalize it like, ‘Okay, I’m not alone.'”