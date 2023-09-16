wrestling / News

Kelly Kelly Gives Birth To Twins

September 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - Kelly Kelly Image Credit: WWE

WWE alumna Kelly Kelly has added to her family, giving birth to twins earlier this week. The former Diva posted to her Twitter account to share that her twin boy and girl were born on September 10th, as you can see below.

Kelly first revealed back in April that she was having twins with her husband Joe Coba.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family!

