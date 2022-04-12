Kelly Kelly Hopes To Return For More Royal Rumble Matches

WWE fans could be seeing Kelly Kelly at every Royal Rumble event for the foreseeable future. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Kelly Kelly discussed wanting to make frequent Royal Rumble appearances and whether or not she’d consider going back to a full-time role (via Fightful).

On wanting to compete in more Royal Rumble matches: “I love coming back for the Rumble. So yeah, definitely,” Kelly Kelly said. “More Royal Rumbles in the future.”

On potentially returning for a permanent role: “You know, it depends. [Under] the right circumstances… We’ll see, we’ll see,” she said.