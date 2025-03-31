Kelly Kelly Shares How Vince McMahon Came Up With Her Ring Name

During her WWE career, Barbie Blank was known to fans as Kelly Kelly. She debuted on the ECW brand with a character that was meant to show off, and initially, she was simply called Kelly. A week later, her name was changed to Kelly Kelly. She confirmed this name change story during an interview on Byron Scott’s Fastbreak (per Fightful).

On what she wanted her original name to be: “I wanted Barbie,” Kelly. “I wanted Barbie so bad, but it’s trademarked. They gave me a list of ten or 15 names and Kelly was on there. ‘Oh, I like Kelly. That’s cute.’ She was a Barbie. There was a Kelly doll. It was Kelly. Then, I debut, and the next week it was Kelly Kelly. Vince, who knows the way he thinks, but he had seen a ‘Cheers’ episode, and I guess the girl bartender is Kelly. It was before my time. There was a song, ‘Kelly, Kelly, Kelly.’ That’s how Kelly Kelly became.”

On the change: “Nobody had two of the same name, so it would stand out.”