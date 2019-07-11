Various News: Kelly Kelly Splits Up With Country Music Star, Bandido and Caveman Ugg Added To PWG Battle of Los Angeles, NXT UK TV Tapings Set For Next Week

– According to Taste of Country, Barbie ‘Kelly Kelly’ Blank has split up with country music star Cole Swindell. The two had been linked to each other since April. No reason was given for the split, but it confirms rumors that they broke up after they stopped following each other on social media.

– PWG has announced that Bandido and Caveman Ugg have joined this year’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament. They join a field that includes A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Darby Allin, Mick Moretti and Orange Cassidy.

Bandido is the seventh entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 10, 2019

Caveman Ugg is the eighth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 11, 2019

– There will be NXT UK TV tapings at the Plymouth Pavilions on July 19-20.