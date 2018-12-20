Various News: Kelly Klein Wants to be Challenged in 2019, John Cena Promotes Bumblebee Ticket Deal, and The New Day and IIconics Gift Exchange Full Video

– Bill Apter recently interviewed Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein at last week’s ROH TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below is an excerpt of Klein speaking about wanting to use her opportunities to get better and stepping up in 2019:

“I am always open to any opportunity, I want to always be better and get better. I want to be around people that challenge me and make me better. That’s one of the things I love about Ring Of Honor. This year, and going into 2019 with the Women Of Honor championship is giving me the opportunity and a big responsibility to step up every chance I get, every time I’m in the ring. That is my plan and my intention, and I want that to force all of the other women and all of the other competitors to step up their game as well.”

– John Cena promoted the following two-for-one ticket deal for his new film Bumblebee, which opens tomorrow. You can check out his tweet on the ticket promotion below.

– The full New Day and IIconics gift exchange video has been released by WWE. You can check out the full video presentation of the gift exchange in the player below.