Kelly Klein Comments On Rumors Of Impact and ROH Coming Together

There have apparently been rumors online that Impact Wrestling and ROH are coming together, at least according to a fan who asked Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein about it on Twitter. Klein commented on the rumors and the possibility of working with the women of the Impact roster.

The fan wrote: “I’m sure you’ve been asked about this already, but with the rumors of Impact & ROH coming together, is there anyone you haven’t worked with yet, but see happening if that occurs?”

Klein replied: “I don’t know anything about rumors. But the cool thing with wrestling is it’s very fluid and at any time I could see any number of people coming through ROH. I have faced many of the women on the current Impact roster and would be thrilled to face any of the rest.”