Various News: Kelly Klein Praises Becky Lynch, ROH Tickets On Sale Today, Impact Wrestling Lineup For Tonight

– In a post on Twitter, ROH Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein praised current WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch. She wrote:

Someone tweeted reasons why #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is the #GOAT …passion, drive, promos…

Let me tell you what *I* think.

When we met, she had a contract with the biggest company. I was an unknown extra.

She was never anything but kind.

Put that on the TOP of your list.😉 pic.twitter.com/ECclL8fl6v

— Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) June 13, 2019