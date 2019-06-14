wrestling / News
Various News: Kelly Klein Praises Becky Lynch, ROH Tickets On Sale Today, Impact Wrestling Lineup For Tonight
– In a post on Twitter, ROH Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein praised current WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch. She wrote:
Someone tweeted reasons why #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is the #GOAT …passion, drive, promos…
Let me tell you what *I* think.
When we met, she had a contract with the biggest company. I was an unknown extra.
She was never anything but kind.
Put that on the TOP of your list.😉 pic.twitter.com/ECclL8fl6v
— Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) June 13, 2019
– Tickets for ROH’s return to Chicago, Milwaukee and Dearborn, Michigan, which went on sale earlier this week for HonorClub members, are now on sale for the general public.
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
*The North vs. Sabu & Rob Van Dam.
*Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack.
*Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne.
*Havok will appear.
More Trending Stories
- Swoggle on Why NXT Talent Struggles On the Main Roster, Whether He Had Issues With WWE Creative
- Rumor Killer On Undertaker And Goldberg Getting Into Backstage Verbal Fight At WWE Super ShowDown
- WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia
- Melina on Whether She Has Heat in WWE, Not Being Asked To Return For Women’s Royal Rumble or Evolution
- Jim Ross Recalls Doing Dustin Rhodes’ Goldust Interview Segments, Not Leaning Into the Sexuality of the Character