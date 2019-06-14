wrestling / News

Various News: Kelly Klein Praises Becky Lynch, ROH Tickets On Sale Today, Impact Wrestling Lineup For Tonight

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, ROH Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein praised current WWE RAW Women’s champion Becky Lynch. She wrote:

– Tickets for ROH’s return to Chicago, Milwaukee and Dearborn, Michigan, which went on sale earlier this week for HonorClub members, are now on sale for the general public.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*The North vs. Sabu & Rob Van Dam.

*Michael Elgin vs. Willie Mack.

*Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne.

*Havok will appear.

