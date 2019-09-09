Kelly Klein vs. Angelina Love Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor

– Ring of Honor announced a Women of Honor Title match for Death Before Dishonor. Kelly Klein will defend her title against Angelina Love.

KELLY KLEIN PUTS WOH WORLD TITLE ON THE LINE AGAINST ANGELINA LOVE AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

After more than five months of The Allure being a thorn in Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein’s side, Klein will finally get her wish: a one-on-one match against the “Badass” of The Allure, Angelina Love.

The much-anticipated showdown will go down on the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27 in Las Vegas.

It’s unusual for the champion to be the one issuing the challenges, but that’s been the case with Klein and Love. Klein has been dying to get her hands on Love in a singles encounter after months of sneak attacks by The Allure. After turning down multiple offers from Klein to face her for the title, Love finally determined the time was right to accept.

Love, a six-time former world champion, got a pinfall victory over Klein in a tag match at the Best in the World pay-per-view in June, thanks to Mandy Leon of The Allure nailing Klein in the back of the head with one of her high heels. Klein got a measure of revenge by pinning Love in a tag match at the Globar Wars Espectacular event in Milwaukee on Sept. 8.

Will Klein make Love pay for all the cheap shots and trash talk? Or will Love have luck on her side in Sin City and win her seventh world title? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

LAS VEGAS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. RUSH

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO & MARK HASKINS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE TRIPLE THREAT MATCH CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. FLIP GORDON vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN vs. THE ALLURE’S ANGELINA LOVE

FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

PCO vs. KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE)

MARTY SCURLL vs. COLT CABANA