Kelly Klein vs. Angelina Love Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor
– Ring of Honor announced a Women of Honor Title match for Death Before Dishonor. Kelly Klein will defend her title against Angelina Love.
KELLY KLEIN PUTS WOH WORLD TITLE ON THE LINE AGAINST ANGELINA LOVE AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR
After more than five months of The Allure being a thorn in Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein’s side, Klein will finally get her wish: a one-on-one match against the “Badass” of The Allure, Angelina Love.
The much-anticipated showdown will go down on the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27 in Las Vegas.
It’s unusual for the champion to be the one issuing the challenges, but that’s been the case with Klein and Love. Klein has been dying to get her hands on Love in a singles encounter after months of sneak attacks by The Allure. After turning down multiple offers from Klein to face her for the title, Love finally determined the time was right to accept.
Love, a six-time former world champion, got a pinfall victory over Klein in a tag match at the Best in the World pay-per-view in June, thanks to Mandy Leon of The Allure nailing Klein in the back of the head with one of her high heels. Klein got a measure of revenge by pinning Love in a tag match at the Globar Wars Espectacular event in Milwaukee on Sept. 8.
Will Klein make Love pay for all the cheap shots and trash talk? Or will Love have luck on her side in Sin City and win her seventh world title? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC
SAM’S TOWN LIVE
LAS VEGAS
PURCHASE TICKETS
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. RUSH
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO & MARK HASKINS
ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE TRIPLE THREAT MATCH CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. FLIP GORDON vs. TRACY WILLIAMS
WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN vs. THE ALLURE’S ANGELINA LOVE
FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
PCO vs. KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE)
MARTY SCURLL vs. COLT CABANA
