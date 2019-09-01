ROH News: Kelly Klein Wants to Mix It Up in CMLL, Free Top Prospect Match Video

– In response to a fan question on Twitter, ROH women’s champion Kelly Klein stated that she is interested in going to CMLL at some point. She stated, “I would LOVE to mix it up in CMLL!” You can check out her tweet on the subject below.

I would LOVE to mix it up in CMLL! https://t.co/BE3vCBqitp — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) September 1, 2019

– ROH released a full match from the 2019 Top Prospect Tournament featuring Dak Draper vs. Makita. You can check out that full match video below.