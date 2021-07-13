wrestling / News
Kelsey Heather Appears on AEW Dark: Elevation and WWE Raw on Same Night
– As first indicated by the Local Competitor Twitter account, indie wrestler Kelsey Heather appears to be the first wrestler who appeared on both episodes Monday Night Raw for WWE and AEW Dark: Elevation which aired on the same night (Jul. 12). On Elevation, Heather made her AEW debut in a singles match against Leyla Hirsch.
Meanwhile on Raw, Heather appeared on last night’s broadcasts as one of the ladies in Bobby Lashley and MVP’s entourage. You can see some photos of Heather appearing on both shows and a backstage photo from Raw that she shared on Instagram below. As noted, last night’s episode of Raw was taped on Tuesday, July 6.
In addition to her work in wrestling, Heather is the head cheerleading coach at the University of Tampa and a former cheerleader for the NFL and NHL.
