Ken Anderson Names His All-Time Dream WWE Opponent, Who He’d Like to Face From Current Roster

Ken Anderson recently weighed in on his dream opponent and who he would love to face among the current WWE roster. The former Mr. Kennedy spoke with Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast and weighed in the topic; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his dream opponent if he returned to WWE: “My absolute dream opponent of all time hands down would be Steve Austin. I was so happy when Kevin Owens got to do that a few years ago. What an awesome thing. That would be my dream opponent.”

On who he would like to face among the current WWE roster: “I definitely would love to wrestle Seth [Rollins], I have actually wrestled AJ [Styles] a lot when I was in Impact Wrestling, when I was with TNA. I still say for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He’s so versatile, he can work with anybody.”